REPORT: NHL Opening Day Might Be Played At Lake Louise In Alberta

The NHL might open next season outdoors in Canada.

According to the Toronto Star, the league is considering possibly opening the season at Lake Louise in Alberta. The NHL is targeting starting the season on New Year's Day.

It’s still not known whether or not a full 82-game schedule will be played in 2021 or if the league will have to shorten the slate.

NHL floats opening next season outdoors at Lake Louise https://t.co/VygA0Z0hzE via @torontostar — Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) October 10, 2020

I’m all for playing the start of the NHL season outdoors. I went to an outdoor game back in 2018 in Annapolis, and I absolutely loved it.

It’s a bit strange when it comes to the seating on an outdoor arena for a hockey game, but it’s still absolutely awesome.

Now, the NHL might open the 2021 season in Canada in one of the most beautiful places that I’ve ever seen. I had no idea Lake Louise existed until I read the report, but a quick Google search told me that it’s incredible.

Playing an NHL game with mountains in the background will be a drug for fans of the game. Take a look at how gorgeous this place is in the video below.

The NHL needs to make this happen. I don’t ask much from the NHL, but I’m now asking for this. Please, let’s get this done.