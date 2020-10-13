REPORT: The NFL Might Use A Bubble System In Los Angeles And Dallas For The Postseason

The NFL is reportedly considering a couple cities as potential postseason bubble sites.
According to ProFootballTalk, The Athletic reported that Dallas and Los Angeles are both potential bubble sites to be used starting after the wild-card round.
The NFL hasn’t used a bubble system at any point of the 2020 season, but there’s always been whispers that one might be implemented if it becomes necessary.
If moving to a bubble for the playoffs is the best option on the table for the NFL to make sure games aren’t postponed, then I’m all for it.
While the NFL has done a solid job of dealing with coronavirus and positive tests on teams, it’s been far from a perfect situation.
That’s okay. Nobody expects any sports league to be perfect, especially when dealing with roster and staff sizes that you find in the NFL.
I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say I’m in favor of whatever will work.
If a bubble system secures the playoffs, then let’s do it. If it’s not necessary, then that’s okay too. We just need to do whatever works to make sure games aren’t canceled.