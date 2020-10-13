REPORT: The Saints Might Start Playing Games At LSU’s Tiger Stadium

The New Orleans Saints might start playing games on LSU’s campus.

According to Adam Schefter, Saints official Greg Bensel has revealed that the team is in talks with LSU to start playing games at Tiger Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans weren’t allowed to attend Monday night when the Saints played the Chargers.

With New Orleans shut down and its Mayor Latoya Cantrell repeatedly declining to allow the Saints to have limited-capacity fans, team officials are meeting today with LSU officials about hosting upcoming games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La, per Saints’ official Greg Bensel. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2020

This 100% has to happen if the Saints can’t have fans at Mercedes-Benz Superdome or are only allowed to have a few fans.

If New Orleans is going to put the squeeze on the Saints when it comes to the fans, then the team should absolutely look at other options.

You know who would love this move? The people and businesses in Baton Rouge dependent on football to survive. This would be a gift to all of them.

Plus, the good people of Baton Rouge love their football. They obviously love the Tigers, but the city is all packed full of fans of the Saints.

It’d be an electric atmosphere.

I really hope this happens. I think it’s a win for everyone involved.