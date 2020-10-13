REPORT: Titans Vs. Bills Is On After No More Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills are reportedly in the clear to play their Tuesday night game.

According to Albert Breer, there were no positive coronavirus cases in the latest round of testing for the two teams, and that means we’re ready to roll. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game is set to kick at 7:00 EST on CBS.

Titans’ Monday round of tests came back clear, per source. Tennessee hosts the Bills in Nashville tonight, at 7 p.m. ET. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 13, 2020

It’s pretty wild that these updates are happening the morning of games, but welcome to the world of sports in 2020.

Things can change at literally any minute and we’ve seen tons of evidence of that fact in the NFL over the past several weeks.

Despite several issues for the Titans and the game against the Bills needing to be postponed, we’re officially locked into playing Tuesday night.

There have been plenty of issues, but we’re finally on game day with things in place to play.

Now, let’s all get excited for some Tuesday night football. It’s not something we’re used to getting, but I think fans will enjoy it!