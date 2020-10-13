Alabama Vs. Georgia Is The Best College Football Game Of The Weekend

Alabama vs. Georgia is by far the best college football game of the weekend.

I hopped on ESPN to check the lineup for Saturday, and it’s shockingly bad outside of the Crimson Tide playing the Bulldogs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Usually, there are a bunch of great options. For example, last weekend saw five outstanding games heading into Saturday.

This Saturday is embarrassingly bad outside of Georgia vs. Alabama.

For that reason, it’s super easy for me to name the Crimson Tide vs. the Bulldogs of the game of the weekend, and it’ll have huge ramifications for the entire season.

First off, Alabama and Georgia will almost certainly end up playing in the SEC title game, which means the SEC game will feature a team with a loss.

In order to get multiple teams into the playoff from the SEC, you’re going to need two teams with at most one loss.

So, the loser of this game Saturday is still in the playoff picture as long as they win the SEC title. The winner of this game is also in the playoff picture even if they lose the SEC title game.

To put it simply, Georgia and Alabama are the two best teams in the SEC, and Saturday is a preview of the title game and possibly two playoff spots.

If that doesn’t make you excited, then I refuse to believe you’re a real fan of college football.

You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on CBS.