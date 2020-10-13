Save On These Kitchen Gadgets And Accessories That You Won’t Find On Prime Day

From air fryers to pro chef knives, these awesome kitchen gizmos and gadgets make cooking fun again! At prices like these, you’ll want to get each and every one — and what’s wrong with that?

Gourmia® GPC419 4-Qt SmartPot Digital Multi-Function Pressure Cooker – $55.99

Complete with 15 dynamic cooking settings and a 10-level safety system, cooking stews, chicken dishes, sauces, and more in this advanced pressure cooker is a total breeze. Plus, it cooks food up to 70% faster without ever sacrificing flavor.

Townew: The World’s First Self-Sealing & Changing Trash Can (Value Pack) – $83.99

Take the stink out of taking out the garbage with this smart trash can that seals the bag for you when it’s time to take it out. Powered by a 2,000 mAh battery, just one charge powers it up for an entire month.

3.7QT Digital Programmable Touch Screen Air Fryer – $66.39

A hit on Amazon, this easy-to-use air fryer uses rapid air circulation technology to perfectly heat your food without ever drying it out. From chicken and steak to fries and veggies, there’s not much this thing can’t cook.

GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 11.6QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven – $99.99

From roasting and toasting — even to dehydrating — this nearly 12-quart toaster oven is an essential kitchen accessory. It even comes with a recipe book packed with 50 mouth-watering dishes to get you started.

The Kitchen Cube: All-in-1 Measuring Device – $13.59

Stop cluttering your kitchen drawers with piles of measuring cups, spoons, and bowls and opt for this all-in-one measuring gadget! With an impressive 19 measurements to choose from, this microwave-safe tool is a must-have.

Black Diamond Knife Block & 4-Piece Precision Professional Knife Set – $108.79

This truly unique floating knife block is capable of housing up to 11 knives at a time and comes with a great four-piece precision professional knife set. From bread to fish to veggies, these knives make food prep enjoyable again.

Otto Lite: Professional 1,500°F Steak Grill – $559.20

Skip the expensive steakhouse and enjoy deliciously grilled cuts right at home. With its dual OverFire™ burners capable of reaching 1500°F in just three minutes, you can cook mouth-watering steaks way faster than on a traditional grill.

Joseph Joseph 40079 Nest Measure Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoons Set, Opal – Black – $15.98

This eight-piece measuring tool is dishwasher safe and super easy to store thanks to its convenient snap-handles. Plus, their eye-pleasing colors look good in any kitchen drawer.

O-Yaki 7.5″ Skewer System – $26.40

Take your barbeque game up a notch with these standing skewers — a perfect centerpiece for any dinner table. They even come with a recipe book to get your appetite going!

Curtis Stone Dura-Electric Nonstick 14″ Rapid Skillet – $31.19

From sauces to stir-fries, this skillet can prepare delicious meals the entire family can enjoy. And thanks to its non-stick surface, cleaning up afterward couldn’t be any easier.

SOUS°V Pot Precision Sous Vide Multi-Cooker – $88.80

No matter what you cook in this thing, you can rest assured it’ll never get overcooked thanks to its precise temperature control. Plus, it’s incredibly versatile, letting you saute, cook, steam, boil, and more — it can even make yogurt!

Myron Mixon 3-in-1 Pitmaster Grill Tool – $17.59

Grill a great steak, flip it, cut it — and crack open a cold one — all with one easy-to-use-tool! Crafted with stainless steel and an ergonomic non-slip grip handle, this thing will easily become your favorite grilling accessory.

Gourmia® GCG205 14-Oz Automatic 4-Mode Digital Conical Burr Grinder – $79.99

If you’ve never had freshly ground coffee to brew in the morning, you have no clue what you’ve been missing. And with this easy-to-use grinder, you can get just the right grounds, whether it’s for espresso or classic drip coffee.

Gourmia® GCM3250 Dual Mode Pourfect Pour-Over Coffee Maker – $47.99

Whether it’s in automatic mode or you’d prefer to do it manually, this pour-over coffee maker lets you put a little love into your daily cuppa joe. And thanks to the filter holder’s spiral-ribbed walls, it extracts flavor perfectly, every single brew.

StirMATE® Smart Pot Stirrer – $39.99

If you’re tired of stirring your stews and sauces, let this handy attachment do the work for you! Simply latch the battery-powered tool to any pot and let it do all the work for you — and don’t worry, it’ll never burn or compromise your dishes.

Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven – $287.99

Enjoy delicious stone-baked pizzas with this compact multi-functional oven! Thanks to its compact size, it’s incredibly portable and even converts to a BBQ grill!

Gourmia® GWA9985 Electric Wine Aerator & Dispenser – $39.99

Taste every delicious note in your favorite blends with this high-end wine aerator and dispenser. Capable of providing six times more surface oxidation, your wine will taste more vibrant than ever before.

Hand-Forged Damascus Steel Chef Knife Set: 3 Pieces – $55.99

Boasting highly efficient Damascus steel, these knives turn meal prep into a whole new ballgame. And with their gorgeous wooden handles, manipulating them to cut, chop, dice, and slice is easier than ever.

Curtis Stone Dura-Electric 22L Air Fryer Oven (Refurbished) – $119.99

From a 12-inch pizza to four pounds of chicken, this must-have kitchen gadget lets you prepare delicious, healthy meals that can feed the entire family. With adjustable settings and temperatures, seven cooking modes, and more, this thing makes cooking incredibly easy.

Abbio Cookware: The Set – $229.60

These incredibly versatile pots and pans boast durable non-stick interiors, they’re incredibly durable, and none of them contain any harmful chemicals. The set even comes with a silicone hot pad so you can set those suckers right onto the kitchen table!

Ronco® Pizza & More™ Oven – $43.99

From cooking wings and pizza to mouth-watering s’mores, there’s not much this oven can’t do. Plus, it cooks meals 40% faster and is way more energy efficient than other cooking methods out there.

Chefman Multi-Function Oval Pressure Cooker – $107.99

Reduce cooking time up to 70% with the help of 18 built-in presets, easy-to-use controls, and more. And thanks to its eight-court capacity, you can cook entire meals in one pot, perfect for a houseful of grumbling tummies.

Gourmia® GTF7350 6-in-1 Multi-Function Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven – $71.99

Turn guilty pleasures like fries and burgers into healthy meals thanks to this efficient cooking system that requires little to no oil at all! Plus, it’s big enough to fit six pieces of toast or a 12-inch pizza!

FinaMill™ Bundle: Spice Grinder, Tray, FinaPods, & Batteries – $35.19

Take your dishes up a notch by sprinkling in different spices. Never waste money on big bottles of spices when you can use a dash here and there thanks to the gadget’s refillable spice pods.

FrankOne™ Brewer + FrankCoffee – $79.99

This unique, wireless brewer uses a vacuum mechanism to pull water through the coffee grounds, releasing incredible flavor like you’ve never tasted outside of a coffee shop. It even comes with a pack of FrankCoffee, designed specifically for this revolutionary brewer.

