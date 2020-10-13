Tommy Pham Stabbed Outside Of A Strip Club In San Diego

San Diego Padres player Tommy Pham is recovering after being recently stabbed.

According to the San Diego Tribune, Pham was stabbed late Sunday night in San Diego outside of the Pacers Showgirls International strip club. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pham was stabbed as he was nearing his car and an altercation broke out. The stab wound wasn’t life threatening, and he received stitches. The suspects haven’t been identified and remain at large.

The Padres outfielder said in part through a team statement, “While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Pham (@tphamlv) on Oct 9, 2020 at 5:18pm PDT

This is obviously an incredibly serious situation, and I hope like hell everyone involved is treating it as such.

Getting stabbed outside of a strip club is not exactly something anyone ever envisions happening in their life.

In fact, it’s incredibly scary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Pham (@tphamlv) on Oct 2, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT

Luckily, it sounds like Pham will make a complete and full recovery, and the stab wound never threatened his life.

All things considered, it sounds like Pham made it out of the situation without too much damage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Pham (@tphamlv) on Nov 5, 2019 at 12:13pm PST

Hopefully, the police find whoever is responsible, and brings them to justice.