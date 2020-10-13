Trump Administration Moving Forward With New Missile, Drone Sales To Taiwan

The Trump administration announced Tuesday to Congress it will be selling new advanced military equipment to Taiwan, according to a Reuters report.

The White House plans to sell the island nation MQ-9 drones as well as a coastal defense missile system, Reuters reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the situation. The deal comes on the heels of a major agreement on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan in August. (RELATED: ‘Deliberate Provocation’: China Sends Military Planes Into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone)

The new agreement will likely further increase tensions with China, since the ruling Chinese Communist Party views Taiwan as a rogue province that is rightfully part of the mainland. Chinese rhetoric on the issue of Taiwanese independence has become more bellicose as the U.S. cooperates more with the autonomous island.

This latest weapons deal comes less than a month before the 2020 presidential election. President Donald Trump has increasingly made his tough stance on China a selling point on the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign has faced criticism for ties between Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and Chinese business interests. Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, was evasive when asked about the China issue during last week’s vice presidential debate.