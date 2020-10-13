Entertainment

‘Two And A Half Men’ Star Conchata Ferrell Dead At 77

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
“Two and a Half Men” star Conchata Ferrell reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and died of complications. She was 77.

The actress, best known for her role on the hit CBS sitcom from 2003 through the finale in 2015, died peacefully surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California at the time of her death, according to Deadline magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

Ferrell played a memorable role as housekeeper Berta across from Charlie Sheen and John Cryer in the popular show. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

“She was a beautiful human,” co-star Cryer tweeted following news of her death. “I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

While the “Platoon” star tweeted about the loss and shared that “An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect.”

Other notable shows/movies she was a part of include, “Grace and Frankie,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Mystic Pizza,” and “Erin Brockovich” with Julia Roberts, just to name a few.