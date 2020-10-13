Wisconsin’s Football Season Starts In Exactly 10 Days

The Wisconsin Badgers are 10 days away from the start of the football season.

That’s right, folks. In exactly 10 days, my beloved Wisconsin Badgers will take the field October 23 under the lights against the Illinois Fighting Illini to kick off the 2020 football season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For a long time, it felt like we’d never get to this point. In August, it looked like Big 10 football was dead in the water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

Then, we rallied the troops, took the trenches and fought like hell to save America’s most prestigious conference, and that’s exactly what we did.

Now, we’re just 10 days out from the start of a new football season in Madison.

View this post on Instagram Go time. A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Oct 11, 2020 at 6:20pm PDT

It’s crazy how much has changed since March when coronavirus brought our normal reality crashing down. Jack Coan is out with a foot injury, Graham Mertz is the new starting quarterback and fans around the state are incredibly started for next Friday.

Even in the darkest of times, it’s important to find the light, and the era of Mertz in Madison has arrived.

I can’t remember the last time I was this pumped for a season to start, and we’re just 10 days out. It truly can’t get here fast enough. It’s going to be a great night.