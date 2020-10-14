Barron Trump Had COVID-19 But Didn’t Suffer Symptoms, First Lady Says

Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19 but suffered no symptoms and recovered quickly, first lady Melania Trump announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Both Melania Trump and President Donald Trump announced they tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 1, but it was not known at that time that their son Barron Trump had also become infected. All three have since recovered from the virus and Barron is now testing negative, according to the first lady’s account. (RELATED: Chris Christie Out Of Hospital Following COVID-19 Scare)

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son,” the first lady wrote of learning she and the president had contracted coronavirus. “To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?’. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.”

To all who have reached out – thank you. Here is my personal experience with COVID-19 :https://t.co/XUysq0KVaY — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 14, 2020

White House physician Sean Conley cleared Trump to return to normal business on Saturday, saying he is no longer a transmission risk. Trump held his first campaign rally since contracting the coronavirus on Monday, and his campaign has them scheduled on a near-daily basis until the Nov. 3 election.

Trump made his first in-person appearance since contracting coronavirus at a White House event Saturday, although he maintained social distancing from his audience and spoke from the White House balcony to a crowd in the South Lawn.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has maintained its cancellation of the second presidential debate, which was scheduled to take place Oct. 15. The Oct. 22 debate is still reportedly expected to occur.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to hold competing town halls on Thursday night in place of the debate.