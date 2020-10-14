Conor McGregor Buys Massive Lamborghini Yacht

Conor McGregor recently purchased an incredible yacht.

According to TMZ, the UFC legend bought a Lamborghini 63 Yacht by Tecnomar, and the starting price on the beast is $3.9 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The boat has a length of 63 feet and a 4,000 horsepower engine. You can see what the boat looks like in the video below.

So, do we think Conor McGregor is still crushing life or do we think he’s still crushing life? The answer to that is yes.

I think it’s hard to be having a bad day whenever you drop several million dollars on a huge yacht to ball out on.

While boats don’t generally make the most financial sense, I don’t think a guy with the resources of McGregor will struggle to foot the bill.

The dude has made an outrageous amount of money during his fighting career, and it’s okay to spend a little bit from time to time.

If I had a boat like this, I’m not sure how often I’d ever even leave it. You immediately feel different the moment you step onto a boat.

All your worries just float away, and I’m sure McGregor has zero worries while on his new yacht.

Something tells me that McGregor is going to be having a lot of fun on this yacht for a long time to come.