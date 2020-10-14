Dak Prescott’s Neighbors Leave Get Well Message Outside Of His House

Dak Prescott’s neighbors left him a great message following a brutal injury.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was injured this past Sunday against the New York Giants when he suffered a horrific compound fracture in his right ankle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The injury officially put an end to his football season, and he’s currently recovering after surgery.

Following the terrible ankle injury, Prescott’s neighbors left a “get well soon” message outside of the front gate on his house.

You can see some photos of it below.

While it’s a small gesture, it’s an important reminder of how a small gesture can go a very long way. Prescott’s neighbors were all almost certainly watching the game, and they decided to let them know they were thinking about him.

Given the severity of the injury, I don’t think you can blame anyone for being concerned.

Cowboys players react to seeing Dak Prescott injured. pic.twitter.com/XgYkpiVYK9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2020

Now, Prescott has a very long road ahead of him to making a full recovery. He’s obviously surrounded by people who support him, and he’ll have some of the best doctors in the world looking out for him.

Dak Prescott has successful surgery Updates | @SleepNumber — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 12, 2020

Hopefully, Dak bounces back better than ever.