Demi Lovato Releases Song Aimed At President Trump

Musician Demi Lovato just released a diss track aimed at President Donald Trump.

The song, titled “Commander In Chief” was released Wednesday on the singer’s YouTube channel.

LISTEN:

Lovato surprised fans with the ballad, and it is interesting to say the least.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a major recording artist release such a targeted song. There was that song Taylor Swift kind of released about politics, but it wasn’t this direct. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Releases Break Up Ballad Following End Of Engagement To Max Ehrich)

The lyrics include:

We were taught when we were young

If we fight for what’s right there won’t be justice for just some

We won’t give up, stand our ground

We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down. Loud and proud, best believe

We’ll still take knee

While you’re Commander in Chief

Just an interesting choice for a song overall.

Lovato reportedly plans on singing the song at the Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, according to Fox News.

I sometimes have a hard time understanding why some artists are so in your face with their political beliefs. It’s not hard to figure out who they support, but I’d rather them just encourage their fans to participate in the civic duty of voting.

Seems counterintuitive to release a song like this when making music is how you make a living.