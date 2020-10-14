Incredibly Stupid Gender Reveal Boxing Match Goes Viral

One of the dumbest gender reveals in human history has gone viral on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, two people boxed while wearing those inflatable fighting outfits, and eventually the woman got knocked down.

Blue powder was blown into the air to signal that the baby was a boy. Watch the wild stunt below.

As a society, we need to come together and agree to ban these stunts forever. This nonsense simply has to come to an end.

Think about how much time and effort went into planning this little stunt. Now, ask yourself if it was necessary at all.

You know how you can find out the gender of your baby? Ask your doctor and then tell your friends. This garbage is a complete and total waste of time.

If somebody ever invited me to a gender reveal party, I’d honestly probably just block their number. I don’t need people this dumb in my life.

You might all think I’m being harsh, but gender reveal parties are wildly stupid 95% of the time or more. I will die on this hill if I have to, and the one above is among the worst.

Let us know what you thought of it in the comments.