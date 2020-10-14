Get Prime Day Saving On These Innovative And Essential Auto Accessories

From your daily commute to work to family road trips, spending time behind the wheel is always more pleasant with the right accessories. Whether it’s portable power banks or a tire pressure monitor, we’ve found some of the best gizmos and gadgets any driver would appreciate.

Don’t forget to use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out for 20% sitewide!

THINKCAR 1S: OBDII Full-Systems Car Scanner + Free Lifetime Subscription – $29.59

Skip the pricey mechanic and find out what’s wrong with your car right on your smartphone! After learning your car’s diagnosis, the app will even give instructions on what to do next along with maintenance suggestions.

Get it here for an extra 20% off when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Chargeworx Motion-Activated Wireless Charging Car Mount – $31.99

Simply stick this wireless charger onto your car vent, dashboard, or windshield to power up all of your Qi-compatible devices on-the-go. It even has a built-in infrared motion sensor so you can attach or take off the phone with just one hand.

It’s an extra 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

The Basecamp System: Tailgate Pad + Seats + Cooler – $207.99

Take your tailgate game up a notch by turning the back of your truck into the best seat in the house! With padded seats, a cooler, and a system that anchors down bikes, surfboards, and more, you won’t know how you ever lived without this thing.

It’s 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

JumpSmart 37,000mWh Portable Vehicle Jump Starter Kit – $95.99

Have ultimate peace of mind with this complete jump starter kit that doesn’t ever require the power of another car to work. Its 7,000 mWh jump starter can give a jolt to most car models and comes with a flashlight and power bank.

It’s 20% off here as long as you enter the code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

CarAIDE 18-in-1 Super Safety Jump Starter & Multi-Tool – $63.99

Boasting a window breaker, an SOS light, a jump starter, and more, this 18-in-1 must-have tool can literally save the day and then some. And it’s compact enough to keep in your glove compartment or cup holder.

Save an extra 20% here when you enter the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

5-in-1 Emergency Car Tool with Portable Power Bank – $15.99

Get yourself out of pretty much any roadside emergency thanks to this handheld tool that features an LED flashlight, red S.OS. light, emergency seatbelt cutter, and more.

It’s an extra 20% off here as long as you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Rexing® V3 Dual Full HD WiFi Dash Cam – $135.20

Highly-rated on Amazon, this dash cam delivers HD recordings of both the road ahead and the inside of the car and logs the time, date, and location of all the footage captured. It even boasts night vision and has advanced driver alerts to keep you safe behind the wheel.

Save 20% here when you use the code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

ChargeHub V6: 2-Port Vehicle Charger + 4-Port Detachable Hub – $31.99

Stop fighting over a single charging outlet in the car and opt for this gadget that can power 6 devices at once! With its five-foot cord extension, even the backseat passengers can get in on the charging action.

It’s 20% off here as long as you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Kelvin.7 Automotive Emergency Multi-Tool – $31.99

Weighing just 13 ounces, this 7-in-1 multi-tool packs a serious punch. Armed with a seatbelt cutter, a window breaker, an LED flashlight, and four built-in magnets, there isn’t much this thing can’t do.

Save 20% here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Classic Magnetic iceScreen™ – $19.99

Winter’s just around the corner and this protective screen keeps your windshield snow and ice-free on the chilliest of days. Even in crazy weather, this screen stays put thanks to gel-padded magnets and storm straps.

It’s an additional 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

MagEZ Mount Qi: Magnetic Car Mount Charger (Car Vent) – $37.59

Thanks to this 360-degree mount, you can easily use your phone to navigate while it wirelessly charges. It even has a built-in cooling fan so things never overheat and interfere with the charge.

Save 20% here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Infiniview Lite Digital Rear View Mirror & Dash Cam – $199.99

This 3-in-1 wonder includes a front and rear dash cam, a 9.7-inch digital touch screen anti-glare mirror, and a rearview system to make backing up a breeze. From better views, clearer blindspots, and footage you can refer back to, this system is a driver’s dream.

Get 20% off here after you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

KOBRA Wireless Car Scanner – $11.99

As long as you have a Wi-Fi connection, this scanner can diagnose car issues like a pro, saving you major time and money at the local mechanic. With the ability to interpret over 3,000 code definitions of both generic and manufacturer-specific trouble codes, you can rest assured you’re always in good hands.

It’s an extra 20% off here when you enter the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

FOBO Tire 2: Tire Pressure Monitoring System – $127.20

This automotive-grade pressure sensor keeps tabs on the pressure of your tires via Bluetooth before you find yourself in a sticky situation. Capable of sending alerts straight to your phone, you can also use your device to set upper and level thresholds of the air pressure for each axle, and more.

It’s 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.