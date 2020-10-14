Report: Harry, Meghan And Archie Will Not Travel To UK To Celebrate Christmas With Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and son Archie will reportedly not travel to the United Kingdom to celebrate Christmas with the rest of the royal family.

A source close to the former Duke of Sussex shared with Vanity Fair in a piece published Wednesday, that the former royal couple plan to spend the holidays in California in their home in Montecito and will not be returning to the UK until the new year. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be looking forward to spending their first American Christmas together in their new Montecito home instead. https://t.co/JtyLYm4zon — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 14, 2020

The source went on to explain that Harry has no plans to travel to the country before January because of the pandemic. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“Global travel has been made very complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and at the moment the Duke has no plans to travel back to the UK, certainly not before Christmas,” the source shared. “The problem is if he comes over then he has to quarantine and that makes things quite difficult.”

However, the former “Suits” actress and Harry do have plans to make a trip across the pond in the new year for Meghan’s High Court case against the Mail on Sunday, which is set to get underway in January. Markle’s case is against the newspaper after it “unlawfully published” her “private letter” to her father, Thomas Markle, per legal documents obtained by Bazaar.com.

The former royal couple will reportedly be staying at Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle and their former home, where they will have to quarantine for two weeks.