Harvey Weinstein Cites History Of Philanthropy, Deteriorating Health In Request To Be Released On Bail

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein requested to be released on $2 million bail while awaiting the outcome of his appeal Friday.

Weinstein’s lawyer cited Weinstein’s philanthropic endeavors plus his deteriorating health as reasons for him to be released on bail, according to Page Six.

Wheelchair-bound Harvey Weinstein wants release on $2 million bail awaiting rape appeal https://t.co/rRTOMTHjJQ — Jessica Kwong (@JessicaGKwong) October 14, 2020



“His films engendered empathy for those who are afflicted by disabilities that society has stigmatized and for those who are victimized by injustice,” Attorney Barry Kamins said in the appeal, according to Page Six.

Kamins claimed Weinstein “shined a spotlight on a myriad of human struggles.” (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Sexual Assault Charges, Bringing Total To 11)

Weinstein’s films “The Butler,” “Long Walk to Freedom” and “Fruitvale Station” were cited as movies that highlighted issues of racial injustice. Weinstein was also cited as shedding light on “sexual assault on campus [in] ‘The Hunting Ground,'” Page Six reported.

Weinstein is currently serving his 23-year prison sentence after he was convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree back in February. As previously reported, the jury decided to acquit Weinstein on the charges of rape in the first degree and predatory sexual assault at the time.

Weinstein is also facing 11 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

Weinstein’s spokesperson denied all of the allegations were true.