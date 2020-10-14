Jack Dorsey Labels Twitter’s Censorship Of New York Post Story Without Explanation ‘Unacceptable’

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey called the social media network’s censorship of a New York Post report about Hunter Biden, done “with zero” explanation, “unacceptable” in a Wednesday evening tweet.

The New York Post’s Wednesday-released report, which alleged that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, met with a top executive of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015, was met with censorship all over social media, leading to multiple instances of pushback from conservatives.

“Our communication around our actions on the [New York Post] article was not great,” Dorsey wrote. “And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable.”

Dorsey’s tweet linked to an official statement from the social media network that centered around the fact that the article included “personal and private information” that violate their “Hacked Materials Policy”:

“We want to provide much-needed clarity around the actions we’ve taken with respect to two NY Post articles that were first Tweeted this morning,” Twitter representatives wrote. “The images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules. As noted this morning, we also currently view materials included in the articles as violations of our Hacked Materials Policy.”

“Commentary on or discussion about hacked materials, such as articles that cover them but do not include or link to the materials themselves, aren’t a violation of this policy,” they continued. “Our policy only covers links to or images of hacked material themselves. The policy, established in 2018, prohibits the use of our service to distribute content obtained without authorization. We don’t want to incentivize hacking by allowing Twitter to be used as distribution for possibly illegally obtained materials.”

“We know we have more work to do to provide clarity in our product when we enforce our rules in this manner,” Twitter concluded. “We should provide additional clarity and context when preventing the Tweeting or DMing of URLs that violate our policies. We recognize that Twitter is just one of many places where people can find information online, and the Twitter Rules are intended to protect the conversation on our service, and to add context to people’s experience where we can.” (RELATED: Josh Hawley ‘Hypothetically’ Asks Amy Coney Barrett About Hunter Biden)

Biden’s campaign vehemently disputed the Post’s report in a Wednesday statement that pointed to the former vice president’s official schedule to deny the meeting took place.