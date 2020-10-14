REPORT: Prosecutors Want ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Kept In Detention Until Trial For Child Pornography Charges

Prosecutors reportedly want Netflix’s “Cheer” star Jerry Harris to stay in jail until his child pornography trial.

Prosecutors painted Harris as a “dangerous child predator” in court docs, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Cheer star Jerry Harris “exploited and violated” at least 10 boys, federal prosecutors allege in a new court filing https://t.co/TxDpww260l — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 14, 2020

“Established in this criminal complaint, and corroborated by the continuing investigation, is that Harris is a dangerous child predator who targets children all over the country for purposes of sexual exploitation,” prosecutors stated in the court docs, according to the outlet. “Harris not only commits his offenses online, but he seeks to meet his victims in person for purposes of hands-on offenses.” (RELATED: FBI Investigating ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris For Allegedly Soliciting Sex, Photos From Minors, Report Says)

Harris was arrested in September and later admitted to soliciting sex from two minors in Texas. Prosecutors now claim Harris, “by his own admission, has forever damaged at least 5 to 10 minor boys.”

Harris was charged with one count of producing child pornography. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to a maximum of 30 years, according to Fox News.

The “Cheer” star has been held at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Facility, as previously reported. While there have been no coronavirus-related deaths at the prison, 126 inmates have recovered from the virus and seven have currently tested positive, according to the Chicago Tribune.