REPORT: John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh

Pro wrestler John Cena and his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh have reportedly gotten married.

Cena and Shariatzadeh tied the knot at an attorney’s office on Monday in Tampa, Florida, according to a marriage certificate obtained by People magazine. The marriage license was given to the couple on Friday, the outlet reported.

#WWE star John Cena has married his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh after dating for less than two years. Everything we know about their private ceremony: https://t.co/q4q7MPzcWb — E! News (@enews) October 15, 2020

That is a very quick secret marriage. I wonder why they just suddenly decided to go get hitched.

Cena and Shariatzadeh were first linked in March of 2019, People reported.

Cena has previously referred to Shariatzadeh as “family” during the couple’s second red carpet appearance at the premiere of “Dolittle.” (RELATED: Nikki Bella Opens Up About Her Regret After Break Up With John Cena)

“It’s a family movie and it’s a wonderful occasion to celebrate with family,” Cena said at the time, according to People.

Shariatzadeh is Cena’s first public romantic relationship since his split with Nikki Bella in 2018. Cena and Bella ended their relationship weeks before the two were set to get married.

It was a wild time for sure. I’m glad Cena has been able to move on and find somebody who makes him happy. That’s the dream for everyone, especially when you have something end so publicly.

Bella has also moved on. I’m happy for the both of them and hopefully they are each happy for the other.