Jorge Masvidal: Joe Biden Has ‘Never Won A F**king Game’

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal isn’t a fan of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In a video making the rounds online, Masvidal tells a crowd of people that President Donald Trump wins Super Bowls in politics, and that Biden has “been in the business at every level for 47 years and never won a f**king game.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Fox News, the comments were made last weekend during a campaign tour in Florida. You can watch the video, which has more than two million views, below.

Had to come back to share this one ???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/M45YillmXT — QualityAnalyst (@QAnalyst45) October 13, 2020

Remember when I said Jorge Masvidal on the campaign trail in Florida would be content gold? Remember when I said that a few days back?

Well, I’d like to go ahead and take a victory lap because I turned out to be 100% correct.

The moment I heard that Masvidal was going on a “Fighters Against Socialism” tour, I knew his fans were in for a fun time.

As predicted, he didn’t disappoint one bit. He compared politics to the Super Bowl (seems to be a page out of my book), talked about pandering and then dropped a hard f-bomb.

I really don’t care who you vote for or who you support in the political arena. I don’t care at all. Vote for Trump or vote for Biden. That’s your right as an American.

Having said that, if you don’t find the video above awesome, then that’s a problem that rests solely with because it’s incredible. One of the baddest men on the planet walked in front of mic and dropped the f-bomb when discussing Joe Biden’s record.

If he’d done the same thing about a Republican, I’d find it just as incredible.

Maybe, just maybe, we should let UFC fighters do all the campaigning. That’s a show that I’d watch without hesitation.

Let us know what you thought of Masvidal’s assessment in the comments.