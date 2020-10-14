Kristen Bell Opens Up About Dax Shepard’s Recent Relapse And Shares How He’s Doing

Kristen Bell opened up about how her husband Dax Shepard is doing after he revealed a recent relapse in his sobriety battle.

“He is actually doing really great,” the 40-year-old actress shared during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Kristen Bell Opened Up About Her Marriage To Dax Shepard, Admitted It’s Anything But Perfect: ‘We Do Go To Therapy’)

“Everybody’s up against their own demons,” she added. “Sometimes it’s anxiety and depression, sometimes it’s substance abuse.”

WATCH:

Bell continued, “And the thing I love most about Dax is … that he was able to tell me and tell us and say we need a different plan, right?”

The superstar actress then talked about how the two have a plan if he has to take “medication for any reason,” she is the one to administer it.

“But he was like, ‘So, we need a stronger plan. I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again,'” “The Good Place” star went on.

She then talked about one of the reasons she loves her husband is because “he’s also addicted to growth” and that is why she will “continue to stand by him” because he’s “very worth it.”

At one point, the “Bad Moms” star also talked about how Shephard is doing following his recent motorcycle crash and admitted he’s doing okay.

“There is a straight up can opener holding his shoulder together,” Bell said. “He’s got the right amount of knuckles. They’re just not in the right place.”

It comes after the 45-year-old actor said he had relapsed after celebrating 16 years of sobriety recently, but admitted that he’s had a few struggles along the way and it has involved getting injured and turning to pain pills to take away the pain, per his “Armchair Expert” podcast.