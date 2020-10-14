‘A Reinforced Concrete Barrier’: Lindsey Graham Explains Why A Barrett Confirmation Is Groundbreaking For Conservative Women

Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham said that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation allows conservative women to break through a “reinforced concrete barrier.”

The South Carolina Republican said that conservatives of color and conservative women have a “hard time of it” in American politics.

“There is an effort by some in the liberal world to marginalize the contribution, because you come out on a different side of an issue,” he said. “Particularly, abortion.” (RELATED: Barrett Addresses Attacks On Her Adopted Children From Haiti)

“This hearing, to me, is an opportunity to not punch through a glass ceiling, but a reinforced concrete barrier around conservative women,” Graham continued. “You’re going to shatter that area.”

Graham said he has never been prouder of a nominee than he is of Barrett, adding that Barrett has been “candid to this body about who you are and what you believe.”

“You’ve been reassuring in your disposition,” he continued.

“This is history being made, folks. This is the first time in American history that we’ve nominated a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology and she is going to the court.”

The South Carolina senator said that Barrett’s confirmation will set the example for conservative women across the world. (RELATED: Barrett Says Judges Can’t ‘Walk In Like A Royal Queen And Impose Their Will’)

“A seat at the table is waiting on you and it will be a great signal to all young women who share your view of the world that there is a seat at the table for them,” Graham said.

“This won’t be celebrated in most places. It will be hard to find much commentary about this moment in American history, but in many of our worlds, this will be celebrated. This has been a long time coming and we have arrived.

WATCH:

