Voters Blame Nancy Pelosi For Lack Of Stimulus Deal, Poll Shows

A new poll shows Americans blame Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for the lack of an additional coronavirus stimulus deal.

In a poll conducted between Oct. 9-11 among 1,525 registered voters, 43% of voters said Pelosi is more to blame for the failure to agree on a stimulus bill, while 40 percent% put the blame on Trump, according to the poll by YouGov. 17% of those polled were unsure.

Among white Americans polled, 49% blamed Pelosi compared to 34% that blamed Trump. Meanwhile, 17% of black Americans polled blamed Pelosi while 70% blamed Trump. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Block Coronavirus Stimulus Package)

Pelosi criticized CNN and CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday when she was pressed on another coronavirus stimulus package.

Blitzer asked Pelosi why she would not accept the $1.8 trillion deal with the White House and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin proposed. Pelosi said it still wasn’t enough money. However, when Blitzer read a tweet from a fellow Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna who urged Pelosi to take the deal, Pelosi called Blitzer an “apologist” for Republicans.

When even *CNN* and *Wolf Blitzer* are grilling Nancy Pelosi on why Democrats continue to reject any and all Republican stimulus offers, you know Dems might be playing politics. Watch as Pelosi snaps after failing to answer a basic question about why they won’t compromise. pic.twitter.com/Nt2hagv2Us — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 13, 2020

Khanna tweeted Oct. 11 that the $1.8 trillion “is significant & more than twice [the] Obama stimulus.”

People in need can’t wait until February. 1.8 trillion is significant & more than twice Obama stimulus. It will allow Biden to start with infrastructure. Obama won in 08 by doing the right thing on TARP instead of what was expedient. Make a deal & put the ball in McConnell court. https://t.co/qAEtd049sW — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 11, 2020

Former presidential candidate Democrat Andrew Yang also urged Pelosi to take the deal, telling the Speaker to “put politics aside.”

Nancy Pelosi take this deal! Put politics aside people are hurting. https://t.co/bCpFtr2kHh — Andrew Yang???????????? (@AndrewYang) October 10, 2020

YouGov leans Democrat and received a B rating from FiveThirtyEight.