Watch The Latest Preview For Season 2 Of ‘The Mandalorian’

Disney recently dropped a new preview for season two of “The Mandalorian.”

The second season of the hit “Star Wars” show arrives October 30, and fans around the world are pumped with anticipation. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the latest preview, the second season will be just as electric and awesome as the first one. Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for season two of “The Mandalorian.” Season one was the crown jewel of Disney’s streaming service, and it didn’t disappoint.

Given the amount of hype that surrounded the “Star Wars” show before it arrived, it would have been very easy to understand how it could have failed to meet expectations.

However, “The Mandalorian” blew the door right off the hinges, introduced us to baby Yoda, and felt like old school “Star Wars.”

Now, we’re two weeks away from the start of season two, and that’s a reason to celebrate.

October 30 is going to be a great day. I’m going to binge watch the hell out of season two of “The Mandalorian” and prepare for a great weekend of football.

It really doesn’t get much better than that at all.