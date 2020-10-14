New York Jets Release Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell is no longer a member of the New York Jets.

The Jets announced Tuesday night that the NFL star had been cut loose from the organization after trade talks had failed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read a statement from general manager Joe Douglas below.

Statement from GM Joe Douglas pic.twitter.com/By9XevVXVv — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2020

According to Spotrac, Bell made a staggering $28 million in a total of only 18 games for the Jets. That’s a gigantic number for a running back.

Le’Veon Bell’s release leaves behind $15M of dead cap in 2020, & another $4M in 2021 to the #Jets. Bell earned $28M across 18 games played for NY. https://t.co/fSW1DKQWyS https://t.co/DT7pBEkMgB — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 14, 2020

Well, the drama surrounding Le’Veon Bell and the Jets is officially over, and he’s no longer with the team.

The question now is where will he go? Despite the fact he didn’t do well in New York, there’s no doubt that he’s still a solid player.

got a lot to prove. i’m ready to go. pic.twitter.com/oDqBM62JfN — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020

There will be plenty of teams that pick up the phone to inquire about his services, especially if Bell is going to come cheap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Aug 28, 2020 at 4:26pm PDT

We’ll see where he lands, but the chapter involving his time with the New York Jets is officially closed.