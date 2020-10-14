Editorial

New York Jets Release Le’Veon Bell

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 11: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on October 11, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Arizona Cardinals defeated the New York Jets 30-10. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Le’Veon Bell is no longer a member of the New York Jets.

The Jets announced Tuesday night that the NFL star had been cut loose from the organization after trade talks had failed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read a statement from general manager Joe Douglas below.

According to Spotrac, Bell made a staggering $28 million in a total of only 18 games for the Jets. That’s a gigantic number for a running back.

Well, the drama surrounding Le’Veon Bell and the Jets is officially over, and he’s no longer with the team.

The question now is where will he go? Despite the fact he didn’t do well in New York, there’s no doubt that he’s still a solid player.

There will be plenty of teams that pick up the phone to inquire about his services, especially if Bell is going to come cheap.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on

We’ll see where he lands, but the chapter involving his time with the New York Jets is officially closed.