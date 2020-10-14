NFL Cancels Pro Bowl Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The NFL has cancelled the 2021 Pro Bowl amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Pro Bowl was set to take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 31, according to a press release from the NFL. Now, the 2022 Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas instead, as has been previously reported.

“The NFL will continue to recognize the players’ outstanding seasons and welcome fans to demonstrate their passion for their favorite players when voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl Roster begins on November 17th,” the league said in a press release. (RELATED: The Whole NFL Overlooked This Rookie. Now He’s Heading To The Pro Bowl)

“Additionally, the league will work closely with the NFLPA and other partners, to create a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl game this season,” the statement said. “This virtual recognition of the season’s finest players will provide fans the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of their favorite stars.”

This sounds interesting. The league apparently raised $100 million for front-line workers during the virtual NFL draft, but I’m not sure anyone would really want to participate in virtual Pro Bowl “activities,” whatever that means.

I guess we’ll have to find out, but it’ll be interesting to see who makes the Pro Bowl based off of this wild season.