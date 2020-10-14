Editorial

Nick Saban Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Clemson vs Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter, the school announced the news late Wednesday afternoon. The Crimson Tide play Georgia Saturday, and Saban will no longer be allowed to coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t believe this is real right now. I absolutely can’t believe Nick Saban has coronavirus and will have to miss a game.

Outside of maybe Donald Trump, I’m not sure anyone in America more prominent than Saban has caught the virus. This is shocking.

Now, Alabama will have to play the second best team in the SEC without Saban running the show. I honestly feel terrible for fans of the Crimson Tide.

To say I’m at a loss for words right now would be an understatement.

Prayers out to Alabama, Saban and all the loyal fans. This is absolutely crazy.