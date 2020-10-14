Nick Saban Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter, the school announced the news late Wednesday afternoon. The Crimson Tide play Georgia Saturday, and Saban will no longer be allowed to coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama HC Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19, per the school. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2020

I can’t believe this is real right now. I absolutely can’t believe Nick Saban has coronavirus and will have to miss a game.

Outside of maybe Donald Trump, I’m not sure anyone in America more prominent than Saban has caught the virus. This is shocking.

Big news out of Alabama. Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID. So has athletic director Greg Byrne pic.twitter.com/padDYCH5ut — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 14, 2020

Now, Alabama will have to play the second best team in the SEC without Saban running the show. I honestly feel terrible for fans of the Crimson Tide.

To say I’m at a loss for words right now would be an understatement.

Nick Saban: “I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID.” OC Steve Sarkisian to oversee game preparation. — Nicole Auerbach ???? (@NicoleAuerbach) October 14, 2020

Prayers out to Alabama, Saban and all the loyal fans. This is absolutely crazy.