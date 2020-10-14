Peyton Manning’s Nephew Arch Trucks A Defender In Awesome Video

The legend of Arch Manning continued to grow after he recently trucked a defender during a game.

In a video tweeted by Varsity Sports Now, Peyton Manning’s nephew and top QB recruit in the 2023 class ran right over a defender. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome play below.

Hard-hitting defensive slugfest for @NewmanAthletes vs Country Day. Arch Manning lowering the boom ???????????? No score 5:51 left in the first half Game live streaming at: pic.twitter.com/8c4W0f4mXv — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) October 11, 2020

For those of you who don’t know, Arch Manning has been making waves on the college recruiting scene since he was in middle school.

After all, the dude comes from arguably the most royal family in all of football, and his family has gone to great lengths to keep him away from the media, which has only accelerated the legend of Arch Manning.

Now, add in the fact that he’s also the top QB in the 2023 class, holds offers from several powerhouses and it’s not hard to see why he moves the needle the way he does.

Having said all that, Arch might want to start making some business decisions. We all loved the fact he trucked a defender, but he likely has millions of dollars waiting for him after college. Let’s not do anything to put that money at risk.

Nick Saban and Alabama aren’t going to keep calling if he blows his shoulder out during his sophomore year of high school.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what Arch does over the coming years. I have no doubt he has a very bright future ahead of him.