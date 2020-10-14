President Trump Is Set To Award Medal Of Freedom To Wrestler Dan Gable, Reports Say

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to award wrestling icon Dan Gable the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest honor for a civilian.

“To get an award like this, it’s a lifetime achievement award, not only for what you did, but for what you continue to do,” Gable told the Des Moines Register Wednesday. “People are texting me and calling me, and they’re just like off the wall.”

Gable was reportedly notified by the White House through a letter Tuesday that said Gable will be “the first athlete and coach from the sport of wrestling to receive this distinguished honor.”

“It will be my great privilege to welcome you and your guests to the White House to present you the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump signed in a letter to Gable, per the same report. “I look forward to seeing you soon.”

Jennifer Jacobs, a senior White House reporter for Bloomberg, said Trump is expected to announce the honor during a rally Wednesday night in Iowa.

Trump, who is doing a rally tonight in Iowa, intends to announce he is giving Dan Gable, Iowa wrestling icon, the medal of freedom, three sources tell me, confirming @DMRegister. https://t.co/vNkwJVPu9g — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 14, 2020

Gable, a two-time NCAA national champion, is also a world gold medalist and won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling back in 1972, according to Bloomberg. He went on to serve as the head Olympic coach for U.S. wrestlers at the 1980, 1984 and 2000 competitions, per the same report.

Gable is in the USA Wrestling Hall of Fame, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, per the Des Moines Register.