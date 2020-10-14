Save On Everyday And Outdoor Tools With These Prime Day Level Deals

From wallet-sized blades to multi-functional screwdrivers, we’ve found 20 of the best everyday and outdoor tools perfect for camping trips, emergencies, general fix-it projects, and so much more. And the best part? They’re all 20% off when you enter the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out!

Cashew Smart Wallet with Biometrics & Bluetooth – $79.99

A Kickstarter success story, this smart wallet keeps your cards and money safe thanks to exclusive fingertip access, and it even alerts your phone (with the accompanying app) when you accidentally leave it behind.

It’s an extra 20% off here if you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Collective Carry Glowing Vials – $17.56

Whether you attach it to your keychain or the zipper to your backpack, this glowing vial gives you a helpful glow whenever you need it. As long as it gets just 10 to 15 hours of sun exposure a day, this solar-powered gadget never loses its light.

It’s under $20 bucks if you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

B-2 Dog Tag: Fully Concealed Nano Blade Pocket Knife – $27.99

Great for camping trips or emergencies, this carbon black, stainless steel blade stays perfectly concealed in a sleek dog tag, ready to go whenever you are.

Save 20% here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Cyclist Card Everyday Carry Multi-Tool – $58.39

Thin enough to fit in your wallet, this multi-tool tends to all of your cycling needs whenever you’re in a jam. And since it’s TSA-compliant, you can literally take it anywhere with you.

Get it here for 20% off when you enter the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Off-Grid Survival Knife – $19.99

Perfect for just about any emergency situation, this survival knife has all the tools you’d possibly need, including a partially serrated knife, a fire starter rod, a removable LED light, a seatbelt cutter, and a window breaker. And it fits right in the palm of your hand!

It’s just $20 bucks here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Dapper 150 Ultra Slim Knife – $15.19

Never search for a spare pair of scissors or a knife again with this super-compact blade that’s long-lasting and corrosion-resistant. Whether you keep it in your pocket or the bottom of your bookbag, the fully concealed blade ensures it’s safe and easy to carry.

It’s just over $15 bucks here as long as you enter the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

GOVO® T4 Badge Holder/Wallet – $14.39

The first of its kind, this wallet has an attached multi-functional clip and a spring-loaded card holding system to keep all your things safe and secure. Used by military and law enforcement around the world, this unique and convenient carrying system is the real deal.

Save an extra 20% here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

8-in-1 Multifunctional Screwdriver – $12.79

Stop lugging around a toolbox and opt for this multi-faceted screwdriver, equipped with eight different screw heads in one easy-to-hold gadget. It even has a built-in LED light.

Save 20% here when you use the code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

BitzBlade 2.0 Multi-Tool – $63.99

From a three-way blade to nine interchangeable drill bits, this highly-coveted tool is incredibly dynamic. A hit on Kickstarter, this multi-tool proves to be a one-stop-shop for just about any fix-it or emergency task.

Get it here for 20% off when you use the code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

The Pocket Shot Pro Survival Kit – $23.99

Three times faster than a regular slingshot, this survival kit comes with tons of hunting essentials. Perfect for camping, fishing, and more, this kit is always convenient to have on hand.

Get it for 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Classic Lighter with Eagle Coin Sleeve – $59.99

Adorned in fine Italian cowhide with intricate, deep-carved design accents, this lighter is a true keepsake. Durable and long-lasting, this is a lighter you’ll have around for years and years.

Save 20% here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Skill Master 24-in-1 Handyman’s Smart Key Tool – $19.99

This key-shaped multi-tool can cut wire, serve as different wrenches, be used to measure things, and so much more. Simply link it onto your keychain and be ready for anything.

It’s only $20 bucks here when you remember to use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Multifunctional Pocket Tool – $13.59

From cutting a box open and snipping wire to scaling a fish, there are no limits as to what this pocket-sized tool can do. In fact, this thing can serve as over 10 different tools, perfect for just about any situation, emergency or not.

Get it for 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

OGT Ultimate Survival Set – $36.96

These two survival tools ensure you’re prepared for anything with over 50 unique features, combined. From a resharpenable hatchet and a saw to a sonic emergency whistle, these gadgets can get you out of any pickle under the sun.

Save an extra 20% here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Higher Objects© Sawyer Utility Bracelet – $19.99

Unlike other multi-tools out there, this one is actually wearable, allowing you to be ready for anything. Perfect for construction workers, fishermen, movers, and more, this utility bracelet has every tool you’d ever need right there on your wrist!

Save 20% here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

EverRatchet Ratcheting Keychain Multi-Tool – $19.99

Boasting a unique keychain rachet, you can tighten all kinds of screws in record time with up to 20 pounds of torque! Plus, this dream of a tool also contains seven wrenches, a bottle opener, a wire stripper, metric and imperial rulers, and so much more.

Get it for 20% off here as long as you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Pry.Me Bottle Openers – $8.79

This may be the world’s smallest bottle opener, but don’t let that fool you — it can hold up to 164,000 times its own weight! Pop it onto your keychain for all your bottle opening needs.

It’s less than $10 bucks here if you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

The Kelvin 007 Pocket Spinning Tool: Set of 2 – $23.99

Ideal for fix-its around the house, this spinning tool boasts an entire toolbox, complete with six must-have screw heads.

Get a pack of two here for 20% off when you enter the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Xcissor Pen Full Set – $51.99

This may look like a pen, but it actually serves as both a knife and a pair of scissors, perfect to have at home or at your office desk. Housed in a carefully crafted stainless steel body, this tool looks as awesome as it is handy.

It’s 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

TriTac Tactical EDC Penknife – $33.59

Featuring an aircraft aluminum exterior with an ergonomic grip, this pen can write in any weather, even on wet paper. Plus, it also houses a stainless steel knife you can uncover at a moment’s notice.

Get it for an additional 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.