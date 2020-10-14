Senate Democrats Refuse To Say If They Want To Add More Seats To The Supreme Court

Every Democrat in the Senate refused to say if they are in favor of adding more seats to the Supreme Court amid the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The Daily Caller contacted every Senate Democrat’s office asking them if they would be in favor of packing the court or adding more seats to the Supreme Court, something Senate Republicans say will happen if Democrats win in the November elections. Every Senate office contacted was given over 24 hours to respond to the inquiry.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has not yet commented on the issue but said “everything is on the table,” when asked what Democrats could do if they win back the Senate during an interview with MSNBC in October.

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris have also continued to dodge the question of if they would pack the courts if elected on November 3. On Friday, Biden even told a reporter during an interview that voters do not deserve to know his stance on packing the courts.

“You’ve been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans who don’t want me continuing to talk about what they’re doing to the court right now,” Biden said to the reporter.

“Well sir, don’t the voters deserve to know?” the reporter asked Biden. “No, they don’t,” Biden responded. “I’m not gonna play his game, he’d love me to talk about, and I’ve already said something on court-packing. (Trump would) love that to be the discussion instead of what he’s doing now.”

Biden said he “not a fan of court-packing” on Tuesday after weeks of continuing to respond to the question. Although he did not say “yes” or “no,” he responded to the question.

Here Are All The Senate Democrats Who Have Refused To Say If They Support Adding Additional Seats To The Supreme Court:

Tammy Baldwin

Michael Bennet

Richard Blumenthal

Cory Booker

Sherrod Brown

Maria Cantwell

Ben Cardin

Tom Carper

Bob Casey

Chris Coons

Catherine Cortez Masto

Tammy Duckworth

Dianne Feinstein

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

Maggie Hassan

Martin Heinrich

Mazie Hirono

Doug Jones

Tim Kaine

Amy Klobuchar

Patrick Leahy

Joe Manchin

Ed Markey

Bob Menendez

Jeff Merkley

Chris Murphy

Patty Murray

Gary Peters

Jack Reed

Jacky Rosen

Brian Schatz

Chuck Schumer

Jeanne Shaheen

Kyrsten Sinema

Tina Smith

Debbie Stabenow

Jon Tester

Tom Udall

Chris Van Hollen

Mark Warner

Elizabeth Warren

Sheldon Whitehouse

Ron Wyden

Independent Sen. Angus King

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders

Harris has dodged the questions multiple times throughout the week of Barrett’s confirmation hearing and did not give a clear answer during her debate with Vice President Mike Pence. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Refuse To Say If They Are For Impeaching Attorney General Barr, President Trump To Block Supreme Court Nominee Confirmation)

“I think that … Vice President Biden has been very clear with the American people where he stands,” Harris said to Fox News on Tuesday after Barrett’s confirmation hearings. “The bottom line is we are what is it 21 days now from an election and that’s where we’re focused.”

NEW TONIGHT: On if she agrees w/ @JoeBiden saying he's "not a fan" of court-packing @KamalaHarris says: "VP Biden has been very clear with the American people where he stands. The bottom line is there are, what, 21 days now from an election and that's where we're focused."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement Wednesday afternoon on court-packing, outlining what he believes Democrats would like to do to the Supreme Court.

“It is bizarre to watch Vice President Biden and other Democrats refuse to give a straight answer on their own party’s threats to pack the Supreme Court. But it is even more absurd for them to try to redefine ‘court-packing’ to mean any judicial confirmation that disappoints Democrats,” McConnell said.

“A prominent philosopher wrote that when leaders abuse language, it is because they seek to abuse power. Anyone who studied U.S. history in high school knows that ‘court-packing’ has a clear definition: A partisan attempt to expand the Supreme Court beyond nine seats, so new Justices can be added despite the Court having no vacancies. “It is not “court-packing” when the Senate confirms nominees to fill actual vacancies,” his statement continued.

“It is not ‘court-packing’ when Senators choose not to confirm everyone a president nominates. This is the Senate doing its job, as Senates have done since 1789. Democrats are trying to use talking points to gaslight the American people.” (RELATED: Schumer Says Democrats Will Try To Block Barrett Confirmation By Not Giving Republicans Quorum)

Barrett’s confirmation hearing will go through October 15. The Senate Judiciary Committee will then vote on Barrett’s confirmation before it goes to the Senate floor for a full vote.