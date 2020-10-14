Trevor Lawrence Is The Heavy Heisman Favorite, Mac Jones Is 3rd

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after the past weekend of college football.
In the latest odds from Bovada, Lawrence is at +110, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is at +600 and Alabama passer Mac Jones is at +700. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Nobody else is below +1000.
Obviously, it’s very fair to assume that Justin Fields numbers will shift dramatically once the B1G starts football next weekend.
I don’t expect him to stay at +600 for very long at all, and it shouldn’t take much time for him to close the gap with Lawrence.
The guy who is really making a splash here is Mac Jones sitting at third. After the Ole Miss game, it’s crystal clear that Jones is more than capable of running a dominant offense in Tuscaloosa.
The Crimson Tide look as good as ever with him under center, and he will 100% end up in New York for the ceremony if Alabama goes undefeated through the regular season.
Finally, Sam Howell is currently sitting at +4000 as the Tar Heels are ranked fifth in the country. I have no idea if UNC can continue this run, but that seems like a hell of a bargain for the guy quarterbacking an undefeated top five team.