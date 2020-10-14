County Worker Who Flew Trump Flag On Government Vehicle Suspended Without Pay

A Florida county worker who flew a pro Trump flag from his government vehicle has been suspended without pay, the Associated Press reported.

Palm Beach County suspended Randall Williams, a project specialist, for five days because he violated rules which prohibit employees from participating in political activities during work, according to the AP. (RELATED: Trek Team Suspends Pro Cyclist After Pro-Trump Tweets)

“During a heated political season such as the one we find ourselves in now, it is imperative to remember that political activities must be done outside of working hours,” County Engineer David Ricks wrote in a staff memo, per the AP.

A driver saw 61-year-old Williams with a Trump flag attached to the driver side window of his government truck and took a picture, The Palm Beach Post reports. The driver then sent the photo to the county, the report adds.

Laurent Lesage, who alerted the county of Williams’ pro Trump flag told, The Palm Beach Post that Williams can support whomever he wants as long as it doesn’t involve tax payer money.

“Showing your political party, you can do it in your home, whatever, it’s your right,” Lesage said. “But on a county vehicle, I think it’s trying to do some provocation.”