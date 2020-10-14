Politics

Trump Finally Reacts To New York Post’s Hunter Biden Story At Iowa Campaign Rally

Donald Trump (Trump campaign YouTube stream)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump opened his Wednesday rally in Des Moines, Iowa, by tearing into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Just minutes into his remarks, Trump cited a series of stories published by the New York Post alleging that Biden “has been blatantly lying about his involvement in his son’s corrupt business dealings.”

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 20: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

“This is a big smoking gun,” the president continued. “The newly uncovered emails reveal that a top executive from the highly questionable Ukrainian oil company — it’s an energy company — paid Hunter at least $50,000 a month, but it’s now looking like it could be $183,000 a month.” (RELATED: Twitter Is Using Its ‘Hacked Info’ Policy To Suppress The NYPost Story, But There’s One Big Problem)

“The same energy executive even sent Hunter an email saying quote, ‘we urgently need your advice on how you can use your influence.’ In other words, Hunter was being paid for access to his vice president father who was specifically put in charge of Ukraine and Russia.”

Trump finally stated that the “emails show that Biden’s repeated claim that he has never spoken to Hunter about his business dealings were a complete lie.”

Trump additionally added that Twitter blocked the personal account of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after she tweeted about New York Post’s stories. McEnany confirmed she had been temporarily locked out of her account Wednesday evening.

It should be noted that New York Post’s stories do not directly accuse Joe Biden of any illegal activity. The Biden campaign vehemently denied that a meeting between the vice president and the official who emailed Hunter ever took place.

“[W]e have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told Politico. “No meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”