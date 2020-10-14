Twitter Locks Kayleigh McEnany’s Personal Account, Trump Campaign Says

Twitter locked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal account after she shared a New York Post (NYP) article regarding Hunter and Joe Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine on Wednesday.

McEnany shared a bombshell NYP report alleging Hunter Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met with a top executive of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015. The report contradicts Biden’s earlier statement that he had no knowledge of his son’s dealings. Both Facebook and Twitter have actively censored the article on their respective platforms throughout Thursday.

BREAKING: Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like. pic.twitter.com/eR8HhkgqVY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2020

The NYP article details a copy of an email allegedly showing both Hunter and Joe Biden met with a Burisma representative in 2015, among other things, which would appear to contradict Biden’s earlier assertion that he “had never spoken to [his] son about his overseas business dealings.” (RELATED: Biden Says He Never Discussed Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Deal. Hunter Says He Did)

The email in question allegedly shows a communication from Burisma executive Vadym Pozharsky to Hunter Biden. “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together,” Pozharskyi allegedly wrote to Hunter Biden in the April 2015 email. “It’s really an honor and pleasure.”

The Daily Caller has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the email.

The email reportedly comes from the a laptop dropped off at an unidentified computer repair shop in Delaware. The computer’s hard drive allegedly contains lewd images and video of Hunter, as well as the email. The computer’s owner never returned to pick up the device after dropping it off, according to the NYP. The store owner later made a copy of the hard drive and reported the device to the FBI, which took custody of it, per the same report.

The store owner then shared the hard drive copy with the lawyer for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to the NYP.