Video Shows Tommy Pham Moments After Being Stabbed

Video has emerged from the immediate aftermath of San Diego Padres star Tommy Pham being stabbed.

In a video posted by TMZ, Pham can be seen with a ton of blood on the back of his shirt near his waistline after being attacked outside of Pacers Showgirls International strip club in San Diego late Sunday night. You can’t see the actual stabbing, but it’s clear that he’s seriously hurt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ reported that the wound was 12 inches long and five inches wide. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

You can watch the video below.

That’s a brutal video, and there’s no other way to put it. Stop and think about how large of a wound Pham suffered.

It went from hip to hip and was five inches wide! Five inches wide! How the hell was he able to walk around after being stabbed in that fashion?

Pham should consider himself incredibly lucky. He was stitched up, and it sounds like everything is going to be fine with his health.

All things considered, he should be very grateful that this situation wasn’t much worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Pham (@tphamlv) on Oct 9, 2020 at 5:18pm PDT

Hopefully, the police find the people responsible for the altercation and bring them to justice.