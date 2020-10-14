Wichita State Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall Denies Abuse Allegations

Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall has officially denied allegations of abuse within the program.

Stadium recently published multiple allegations against Marshall, and the two most notable were that he punched former player Shaq Morris and allegedly put his hands on assistant coach Kyle Lindsted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Morris spoke on the record to Stadium, and Lindsted, who is no longer with the Shockers, didn’t comment on the report.

Wichita State’s Gregg Marshall punched a player, choked an assistant coach and directed racial and ethnical slurs at players, Stadium’s six-month investigation revealed. School has launched investigation: https://t.co/6keqOkBAGP — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 9, 2020

Now, Marshall has officially denied the allegations. In a statement tweeted by Chris Lily, Marshall said, “I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague. Allegations claiming otherwise are false.”

You can read his full statement below.

Here’s the latest statement from Gregg Marshall. “I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague. Allegations claiming otherwise are false.” #WatchUs pic.twitter.com/m1wKdpegt4 — Chris Lilly KAKE (@ChrisLillyKAKE) October 13, 2020

This whole situation is probably only going to escalate before we reach any kind of conclusion, and WSU is already investigating.

The question now is whether or not Marshall will lose his job. Given his unreal level of success with the Shockers, it’s going to take concrete proof to remove him.

That’s just the nature of college sports. If a coach is going to be fired for cause, then there has to be overwhelming evidence that leaves no choice.

Punching a player and putting your hands on an assistant would probably be enough to get WSU there, but again, it all comes down to what can be proven. Obviously, Marshall has no intentions of just rolling over.

We’ll see what happens, but it sounds like there’s serious trouble on the horizon for the Shockers.