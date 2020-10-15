Alabama Vs. Georgia Will Be The Biggest Game Of Steve Sarkisian’s Life

Alabama’s game against Georgia this Saturday will be the biggest coaching event in Steve Sarkisian’s life.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for coronavirus, and that means he won’t be allowed to coach Alabama against the Bulldogs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Saban out, Sarkisian has been pressed into service as the man who will run the show Saturday.

Nick Saban: “I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID.” OC Steve Sarkisian to oversee game preparation. — Nicole Auerbach ???? (@NicoleAuerbach) October 14, 2020

Now, I know Sarkisian coached for Alabama in the national title game as the OC when Lane Kiffin dipped for FAU, and the Tide lost that game to Clemson.

However, this situation is completely different. Sarkisian is now in complete control, and he’s not just a coordinator when Alabama takes the field against Georgia.

Never before in Sark’s career has he ever been in such an important position. He’s running the Tide against a top-five team in America. The stakes have never been higher with him in complete control.

If Sarkisian goes out there and blows out the Bulldogs this Saturday, then Sark might be fast tracked for another head coaching job.

Right now, his entire future might be hanging on what happens late Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. His fate depends on winning this game.

You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on CBS. It should be a great one.