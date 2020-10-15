Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Americans Should Reconsider Thanksgiving Plans Amid Spike In New Coronavirus Cases

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that Americans will need to make an “individual choice” when it comes to this year’s holiday season.

“I think we need to realize things might be different this year, particularly if you want to have people who are going to be flying in from a place that has a lot of infection – you’re going to an airport that might be crowded, you’re on a plane, and then to come in –unless you absolutely know you’re not infected – there are many people who are not going to want to take that risk,” Fauci said during a live Q&A with Yahoo News.

Fauci said his daughters have opted out of seeing him this year, but noted that “hopefully by Christmas” things will be different.

“Each individual family needs to make the decision based upon the risk situation in your own family,” Fauci said.

Fauci also said Americans need to use caution when it comes to Thanksgiving plans during an interview with CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell Wednesday evening.

“You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected.”

“My Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year,” Fauci added. “I would love to have it with my children, but my children are in three separate states throughout the country, and in order for them to get here, they would all have to go to an airport, get on a plane, travel with public transportation.”

Fauci’s comments come after the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) set out guidelines Wednesday concerning Thanksgiving.

The CDC recommends having a “small dinner with only people who live in your household” or hosting a virtual dinner. The CDC also advises against going shopping in crowded stores during Thanksgiving weekend, presumably referring to Black Friday.