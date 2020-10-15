Man Survives Being Shot 9 Times, Just For Ex-Wife To Allegedly Set Up Another Murder-For-Hire Plot

A man’s ex-wife has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot after she allegedly hired two teenagers to kill him.

Authorities arrested Shaerin Kelley and the two teenagers Thursday, according to the Washington Post. Kelley reportedly paid a teenager $13,000 to kill her ex-husband and offered another teenager money to be the getaway driver, according to prosecutors.

He was shot 9 times and survived. Then, his ex-wife began plotting another hit, prosecutors say. https://t.co/GcNRGTRMfh — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 15, 2020

Kelley reportedly wanted to kill her ex-husband so she could access their son’s trust.

“Their failure to kill the victim was not for lack of effort,” prosecutors said, according to the outlet. “He was shot multiple times at close range and left to die.”

Kelley reportedly began plotting to kill her husband again after she found out he had not died, according to the Washington Post. (RELATED: A Man Was Told That His Dad Abandoned Him. Then He Hired A Psychic Who Uncovered A Murder)

“Job unfinished, will need to complete unless it resolves on its own in the next month,” Kelley texted, according to court records obtained by the outlet.

“Did I know she was crazy, did I know she was capable of doing this? Of course, without a doubt,” Baron Li told KIRO 7.