REPORT: Woman Suing Brad Pitt After Reportedly Being Catfished Asks Court To Reject Motion To Dismiss

A Texas woman suing Brad Pitt for failing to appear at her fundraising events is asking the court to reject the actor’s motion to dismiss.

Kelli Christina wants the judge to reject the motion to dismiss so that the lawsuit can go to trial, according to court documents published in an article Thursday by Fox News.

A Texas woman claims the actor approached her online and swindled her out of tens of thousands of dollars: “This lawsuit is important for the country so I will continue to fight Brad Pitt” https://t.co/sAfBGUMPXo — The Cut (@TheCut) October 10, 2020

“[The Plaintiff] provided valuable services to Defendants beginning in 2018 by organizing and marketing fund-raising events and paid Defendants in advance to secure Brad Pitt’s appearance at the scheduled events pursuant to the Agreement,” the request to dismiss said, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Brad Pitt Hit With $100K Lawsuit From Woman Who Claims He Took Money From Her, Discussed Marriage)

“Plaintiff asks that the court deny Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss so this case can proceed to trial and adequate discovery may be conducted so that justice may be done,” the request continued, the outlet reported.

As previously reported, Christina claimed she had a relationship with Pitt and had paid him $40,000 to appear at five charity events. Pitt never showed, so Christina filed a $100,000 lawsuit against the actor.

Pitt’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit claiming he had never been in contact with the plaintiff.

“Neither the Make It Right Entities nor Mr. Pitt entered into an agreement with Plaintiff,” the motion to dismiss claimed, according to the outlet.