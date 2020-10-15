Britney Spears Releases Bizarre Instagram Video About Her Favorite Parts Of Summer

Britney Spears released an incredibly bizarre video Wednesday night.

The singing sensation posted a video of herself talking about hosting two small dinner parties over the summer and being thrown into the pool by two of her friends.

Then, things took an even weirder turn when she whispered to the camera that she thinks summer is still going on. You can watch the incredibly strange video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 14, 2020 at 4:22pm PDT

What the hell did I just watch? Seriously, what the hell was that video from Spears? There's no shot in hell the two biggest moments of her summer were being thrown into a pool and a pair of dinner parties.

Also, it's definitely no longer summer! It's the middle of October! What is she talking about?

I know the internet likes to have fun with Britney Spears, and she's been in the news a lot lately as she battles her father in court for the right to control her own affairs.

It's kind of a sad situation that she's an adult woman and her dad is still out here controlling her estate. Having said that, the video above comes off like a hostage film. Now, I'm not saying it is a hostage film, but it certainly gives the same vibe you'd find in a kidnapping movie from the 1970s.

The other option is that Spears is very self-aware, and is just trolling the entire internet at that point. No matter what, I honestly have no idea what the hell that video was.

The fact that it found its way to my attention should tell you that it’s making some serious waves because it’s not something I’d generally know anything about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 16, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

Let us know in the comments what you thought of the video.