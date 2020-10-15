All College Football Teams Are Bowl Eligible For The 2020 Season

Every single team in college football is bowl eligible this season.

The NCAA was expected to waive win requirements for bowl games during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s now a done deal, according to Brett McMurphy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Every single team in America is eligible for the 39 bowl games being played.

Good news: all 127 FBS teams playing this fall are immediately bowl eligible as NCAA officially approves no win requirements to play in a bowl, sources told @Stadium. Bad news: only 78 teams are needed to fill 39 bowls this year — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 14, 2020

I hate this move so much that it’s hard to even put into words how stupid it is. Yes, I understand we’re in a pandemic, and things have to be flexible.

I understand that, and that’s not really the issue. The issue is that a team with zero wins simply shouldn’t ever be allowed to be bowl eligible.

The entire bowl of bowl games is to match up the best teams in America against each other. Now, you don’t even need a single win to play in one.

There are already too many bowl games to begin with, and fans already don’t take a lot of them too seriously. When 7-5 teams are playing each other, you know you have a bowl that’s pretty useless.

Now, it’s about to get even worse.

I guess it’s going to be a ton of fun to watch 0-8 Rutgers finally make a bowl game! It only took a global pandemic to happen, but the Scarlet Knights have finally received some great college football news.