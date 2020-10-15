Conor McGregor Agrees To Fight Dustin Poirier January 23, 2021

Conor McGregor has officially agreed to get back into the octagon.

The Irish-born UFC superstar tweeted Wednesday night that he accepted the offer to fight Dustin Poirier January 23, 2021, and he added that he wants the fight to happen in AT&T Stadium, which is where the Cowboys play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

McGregor’s tweet came a few hours after UFC president Dana White said there weren’t any openings for the legendary fighter in 2020, but that January 23rd was all his for a bout against Poirier.

“That’s not how it works. We laid out this year. [Conor McGregor] was retired. Would anybody disagree that he was retired?” Dana White explains to @bokamotoESPN why McGregor won’t be scheduled to fight in 2020. pic.twitter.com/SEaCK8nY5G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 14, 2020

Remember when I promised you that there was no chance that McGregor was actually retired? Remember when I said that?

Well, I hope you all listened because the UFC star is headed back to the octagon after another fake retirement. It’s almost like you can set your clock to his routine.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation ???? https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Now, McGregor is set to fight January 23, which will be his first fight since crushing Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in early 2020.

Welcome back, Conor! We’re happy to have you!