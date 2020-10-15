Editorial

Conor McGregor Agrees To Fight Dustin Poirier January 23, 2021

Conor McGregor has officially agreed to get back into the octagon.

The Irish-born UFC superstar tweeted Wednesday night that he accepted the offer to fight Dustin Poirier January 23, 2021, and he added that he wants the fight to happen in AT&T Stadium, which is where the Cowboys play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McGregor’s tweet came a few hours after UFC president Dana White said there weren’t any openings for the legendary fighter in 2020, but that January 23rd was all his for a bout against Poirier.

Remember when I promised you that there was no chance that McGregor was actually retired? Remember when I said that?

Well, I hope you all listened because the UFC star is headed back to the octagon after another fake retirement. It’s almost like you can set your clock to his routine.

Now, McGregor is set to fight January 23, which will be his first fight since crushing Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in early 2020.

Welcome back, Conor! We’re happy to have you!