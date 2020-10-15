Dak Prescott Says He’s ‘Doing Well’ After Fracturing His Ankle

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seemed to be in high spirits during a Thursday health update.

Prescott posted an Instagram video updating his fans after fracturing his ankle against the Giants, and he said he's "doing well."

You can watch his full comments below.

It’s obviously great to see Prescott in such high spirits after suffering that horrific and gruesome ankle injury last weekend against New York.

That was without a doubt one of the worst ankle injuries that I’ve ever seen. It was absolutely brutal.

Prescott has a very long journey ahead of him before he’ll be ready to play again, but at least he seems very optimistic.

He certainly seems much happier than I think most people in his position would be. Seeing as how badly he was hurt, it’d be understandable if he was down in the dumps.

Of course, you won’t get anywhere in life sitting around whining feel bad for yourself. Props to Prescott for having a positive attitude as he bounces back from fracturing his ankle.