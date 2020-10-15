This Weekend Is The Last 1 Of The Fall Without Big 10 Football

This weekend is the final one of the fall without Big 10 football being played.

After this upcoming weekend, we’ll have B1G football all the way through the championship game December 19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s been a long and tough war against coronavirus to save football. Despite some heavy hurdles to clear, we got the job done.

Now, we have one weekend of games left before Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and all the other conference members return to the field.

It’s been a hell of a journey, and it’s time to take the next step.

It’s truly hard to believe that the day is almost here when B1G football returns. When the conference initially canceled games, everyone was pissed as all hell.

Then the fanbases rallied together to save the sport. I’ve never been more proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the good people of Ohio, Michigan and Nebraska.

Let’s get through this weekend and then crack some drinks to celebrate. B1G football is almost back!