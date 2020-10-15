REPORT: The Miami Heat Are Preparing To Make A Run At Giannis Antetokounmpo In 2021

The Miami Heat are reportedly gearing up for a run at Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to RealGM, The Athletic reported that the Heat are planning "to go all in on the pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 free agency."

The Greek Freak becomes a free agent at the end of next season.

It’s really simple, folks. What I’m about to say isn’t hard to understand at all, and it’s completely correct.

If the Bucks disappoint in 2021, then fans can kiss Giannis good-bye. This is as good as it’s ever going to get for Milwaukee.

If they can’t win next season with him, then they have pretty much no shot of getting it done. Milwaukee simply isn’t going to attract enough star power to the city to win a title.

That means that Giannis is going to leave to a place where he can win. Seeing as how the Heat were just in the Finals, it’d make sense to think the Heat could be a landing spot.

He’d be dangerous as all hell sharing a court with Jimmy Butler.

One thing is for certain, if Milwaukee can’t get the job done soon, then Giannis will be gone sooner than later. It’s really that simple.