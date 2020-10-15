Airline Crew Reportedly Spots A Person In A Jetpack Flying Above Los Angeles

An airline crew Wednesday reportedly saw a person in a jetpack flying thousands of feet above Los Angeles for the second time in two months, NBC reported.

A China Airlines crew spotted the person at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 14 at an altitude of nearly 6,000 feet, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement per NBC. The person flying the jetpack was about 7 miles away from the Los Angeles International Airport.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that its Los Angeles field office got “multiple reports” of the sighting, according to NBC.

Someone in a jetpack was reportedly seen flying above Los Angeles — again. The apparent sighting was noted by a China Airlines crew at an altitude of approximately 6,000 feet, and is the second sighting in as many months the FAA says. https://t.co/CfbOuu7n4n — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 15, 2020

This is the second time in two months authorities were notified of a person in a jet pack flying over Los Angeles, the report added.

An American Airlines pilot reported another sighting on Aug 30. The pilot was reportedly flying around 3,000 feet when he noticed a man in a jet pack, ABC 7reported. (RELATED: ‘We Just Passed A Guy In A Jetpack’: Pilot Landing In Los Angeles Reports Crazy Sighting)

“Tower, American 1997,” an American Airlines pilot told air traffic controllers, per NBC. “We just passed a guy in a jetpack.”

“Only in L.A.,” another person answered.

The FBI is investigating the Aug. 30 sighting and said it “takes seriously events that threaten US airspace & investigates alleged violations,” NBC reported.